Dog owner's warning after pet swallows rubbish left in park

A pet owner is issuing a warning over the dangers of plastic tape used by sportspeople after her dog became seriously ill.

Lynette Woodward revealed she was told her Labrador puppy, Douglas, might not survive after it had surgery to remove 70 per cent of its intestines having ingested tape found at the park in Florence Road, Chichester.

Lynette Woodward's dog Douglas ate rubbish and she wants to warn other dog owners of the dangers. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

In a letter to the Observer highlighting the issue, she also called on park users to make sure any rubbish they make is removed.

She added: “My fear is that this will happen again to another dog owner and there are a few things that can be done to prevent it.

"This tape solidifies when it contacts stomach acid and is then hard to move. I’d hate for another animal (and it’s worried owner) to go through what we have.”