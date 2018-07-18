Disabled Yapton mum is all set for pilot training with charity

DIY SOS participant Amanda Worne met the Red Arrows last Sunday, as part of her dream to learn to be a pilot.

The mum from Yapton was invited to the Royal International Airshow Tattoo to be handed her flight scholarship certificate by the Prince of Jordan on behalf of Flight Scholarships for Disabled People (FSDP).

Amanda, 47, who became paralysed from the waist down in a cycling accident in August 2015, went through an ardous selection process for the charity’s four-week training course in August, including proving she could get into an aircraft on her own.

She said she was very excited to meet her Red Arrows sponsor and had ‘a wonderful day’.

“I met so many amazing people collecting their wings after completing their flying scholarship last year and it made me feel even more excited about completing mine,” she said.

“I was lucky enough to also meet my sponsors the Red Arrows and chatted with Red 10 Squadron Leader Adam Collins, who had actually watched my DIY SOS and knew all about me.

“The weather was amazing and the air displays were breathtaking and the icing on the cake was sharing the whole experience with my beautiful family.”

She added ‘the hard bit of learning to fly is still to come’.

