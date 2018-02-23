Development planned at former Pagham hotel site

Planning permission is being sought to build three homes on land at the former Kings Beach Hotel, The Parade, Pagham.

The application (P/4/18/PL) details two, two bed bungalows and one, four bed, detached property on the 0.15ha site which was the hotel/public house garden and location for outbuildings and garages.

The 1930s, three storey, red brick hotel building, which closed its doors in 2014 stood empty until recently when it was turned into a Co-Op – work which attracted protests at the time.

Comment deadline is March 22, see arun.gov.uk

