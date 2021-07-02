Deliberate fires tackled in Chichester
A number of deliberate fires were tackled in Chichester on Wednesday (June 30).
Crew from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to two incidents of arson on Wednesday night.
At 7.10pm, a unit was sent from Chichester to Quarry Lane following reports of two wheelie bins being 'well alight'. Forty minutes later, another unit was sent to Quarry Lane again to a skip fire.
A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "On Wednesday night we were called to a number of deliberate fires in Chichester.
"At 7.10pm we were called to a fire at Quarry Lane. Crews from Chichester Fire Station were mobilised and on arrival, two wheelie bins, adjacent with a unit, were well alight.
"Firefighters extinguished the blaze using a hose reel, thermal imaging camera and small gear.
"Then at 7.50pm we received another call to a fire at Quarry Lane. On arrival one skip was well alight and crews used one hose reel, two breathing apparatus and one thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire."