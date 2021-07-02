Deliberate fires tackled in Chichester

Crew from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to two incidents of arson on Wednesday night.

At 7.10pm, a unit was sent from Chichester to Quarry Lane following reports of two wheelie bins being 'well alight'. Forty minutes later, another unit was sent to Quarry Lane again to a skip fire.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "On Wednesday night we were called to a number of deliberate fires in Chichester.

"At 7.10pm we were called to a fire at Quarry Lane. Crews from Chichester Fire Station were mobilised and on arrival, two wheelie bins, adjacent with a unit, were well alight.

"Firefighters extinguished the blaze using a hose reel, thermal imaging camera and small gear.

"Then at 7.50pm we received another call to a fire at Quarry Lane. On arrival one skip was well alight and crews used one hose reel, two breathing apparatus and one thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire."