Delays have been reported on the M23 near Gatwick Airport this morning due to a broken down lorry.

Traffic reports say one lane (of three) is blocked and there is queuing traffic on the M23 northbound after J9 (Gatwick Airport).

Delays have been reported on the M23 near Gatwick Airport this morning (February 4)

Congestion to J10A (Crawley South/Balcombe), in the roadworks area, has also been reported.

READ MORE: Haywards Heath car accident: elderly woman taken to hospital

Superdrug in Crawley robbed by large balaclava-wearing man