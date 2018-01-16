Decision looms on £2m Felpham hotel plans

Plans for a £2m seafront hotel in Felpham ‘could be’ decided by Friday, according to Arun District Council.

A spokesman for the council confirmed 44 support letters and 21 objection letters have been submitted regarding the application (FP/268/17/PL) and that Felpham Parish Council have stated ‘no objection’.

Images Ivon Blumer Architects Ltd

If approved the new development, Gull Point Suites on the Beach, would see nine new suites built on land opposite the front of the Beachcroft, located off Clyde Road.

Peter and Lana de Savary, owners of the Beachcroft Hotel, are behind the ultra modern plans which have been described as an ‘icon statement’ and forming part of Bognor’s future regeneration by designers Ivon Blumer Architects Ltd.

However objections have listed the high profile and the fact it is not inkeeping with the character of the surrounding Victorian and Edwardian buildings.

The messages of support welcome the accommodation for visitors that it will bring to the area.