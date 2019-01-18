SUS-190118-144607001

Dame June Whitfield - TV stars join family for West Sussex funeral

Absolutely Fabulous co-stars Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley were among the mourners at the funeral of TV star Dame June Whitfield at All Hallows Church in Tillington, West Sussex, today.

The celebration of the Life of June Rosemary Aitchison was attended by, among others, actresses Nerys Hughes and Julia Sawalha, plus TV presenter Gyles Brandreth. June Whitfield died on December 29, aged 93.

June Whitfield's funeral at All Hallows Church, Tillington, West Sussex. Jennifer Saunders. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.
June Whitfield's funeral at All Hallows Church, Tillington, West Sussex. Jennifer Saunders. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
Julia Sawalha and Joanna Lumley.
Julia Sawalha and Joanna Lumley.
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
Joanna Lumley at the funeral
Joanna Lumley at the funeral
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
June Whitfield's funeral at All Hallows Church, Tillington, West Sussex.
June Whitfield's funeral at All Hallows Church, Tillington, West Sussex.
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3