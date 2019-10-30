Cyclist sustains head injuries in Chichester collision

A 60-year-old cyclist sustained head and hip injuries following a collision with a car in Chichester yesterday (Tuesday October 29).

Read the original story here: Emergency services close Chichester's Terminus Road after collision between car and bicycle

Emergency services were called to Terminus Road shortly before 5.30pm and the road was eventually closed off at two ends.

The man was taken to St Richard's Hospital while the driver, a 23-year-old woman from Havant, was uninjured.

Police are now appealing for anyone with any information about the collision to come forward.

spokesman for Sussex Police said: "A cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries sustained when his bike was in collision with a car in Chichester.

"The collision occurred at 5.20pm on Tuesday (October 29) in Terminus Road, close to St Wilfrid's Hospice. The 60-year-old cyclist, from Chichester, was taken to St Richard's Hospital in the city.

"The driver of the Toyota Aygo involved, a 23-year-old woman from Havant, was not injured.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1133 of 29/10."

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: "At 17.25 yesterday (Tuesday) we sent an ambulance to a collision between a car and cyclist at Terminus Road, Chichester. The cyclist was taken to St Richard’s Hospital with a head and hip injury."