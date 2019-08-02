Woman sexually assaulted in Bognor

Police are investigating a sexual assault in Bognor last night.

A woman was walking along Shripney Road yesterday evening when she was approached by a man, according to police.

Police news

They engaged in conversation before parting ways, police said.

The woman continued on but was then grabbed from behind by the man, who sexually assaulted her before making off, according to police.

Officers were called and forensics investigators attended the scene.

A police spokesman said: "The suspect is described as possibly Polish, about 5ft 6ins, of skinny build and aged in his late-20s.

"He had short brown hair and stubble, and wore a white long sleeved top which had a logo on it and brown shorts."

Police said they believed it to be an 'isolated incident' and urged anyone with information to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Newfield.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

