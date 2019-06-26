Woman ‘raped by several men’ in Chichester city centre

Police are appealing for information after a woman was raped by several men in Chichester city centre.

The incident took place on the evening of Wednesday, June 19, in South Street, Chichester, police said.

The men are all described as in their 30’s with tanned skin and of slim build, according to police.

A police spokesman said the victim is receiving specialist support and advice from specially trained officers while detectives work with her to establish the full circumstances.

The crime was first reported to police on Monday evening (24 June).

No arrests have been made at this stage, confirmed police.

Detective Inspector Sally Arbuckle, of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: “If you were out and about in Chichester city centre that Wednesday evening, 19 June, and saw any suspicious activity, we would like to speak to you.

“Officers will be in South Street this Wednesday evening, 26 June, one week on from the crime, so if you are there and can help please speak to them.

“If you can help in any way please also contact us online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Keyhaven.”

She added that it was an ‘isolated but very distressing incident’.

