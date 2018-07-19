Woman on CCTV may hold clues to Bognor Regis theft

Police want to identify the woman pictured as she may be able to help with an investigation into the theft of a bag and contents from the Regis Centre, Bognor Regis, on Tuesday, July 3.

A polie spokesman said: “The victim was attending a class at the arts, music and drama venue when the theft occurred during the early evening.

“Subsequently, bank cards taken from the bag were used at five local sites, including the Next fashion shop and the Burger King drive-through food outlet at the Arun retail park in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis.

“Keys from the stolen bag were also used to enter and drive away the victim’s car, a red Toyota Yaris.

“Anyone recognising the woman pictured, knowing where she might be or having other information about the incident is asked to contact Sussex Police online or phone 101, quoting serial 1264 of 03/07.”