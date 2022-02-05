Woman kicked in face and sexually assaulted in Chichester

Police have today launched an appeal for witnesses following the incident, which happened on Thursday (February 3).

Sussex Police said the victim was walking along Spitalfield Lane around 1am when she was approached by an unknown man.

The suspect kicked the woman twice to the face and sexually assaulted her before running away, police added.

Police said the victim was then able to return home and phone police.

She has since attended hospital and is now being supported by specialist officers.

Police said the man is described as white, in his 30s, about 6ft tall and of stocky build.

He had light brown/blonde hair and was wearing a black jumper or cardigan, dark blue trousers and black Nike shoes.

Investigating officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any relevant CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage from the area around that time.