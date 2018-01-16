Window smasher pleads guilty to New Year’s Day spree

A man has admitted to a window smashing spree in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Jack Lambeth, from Lindon Road, Bognor Regis, pleaded guilty to all six counts of damaging or destroying property at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

The charges related to shops in Littlehampton High Street, including Sainsbury’s, Needle and Fred tattoo parlour, Little Magna curry house, Image Barber and the shared entrances to two blocks of flats.

According to Sussex Police, they were called to River Road in Littlehampton at 1.25am on New Year’s Day after reports of cars being vandalised.

While they were making enquiries they discovered the 24-year-old in High Street, where he was smashing the front window of the Sainsbury’s store.

He was then arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

Having pleaded guilty, Lambeth will be sentenced at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Monday, February 12.