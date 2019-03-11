‘We must make sure this sort of violence is not allowed to become the norm in Arun’

A stabbing in Bognor Regis over the weekend has heightened concerns about crime in Arun.

According to Sussex Police, a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in the chest, arms and head in Bognor yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Bognor

Responding to the news, Nick Gibb, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, expressed his ‘extreme concern’.

He said: “We must make sure that this sort of violence is not allowed to become the norm in Arun.

“I am extremely concerned about the attack this Sunday. I am glad that Sussex Police acted quickly to arrest a suspect.

“I am already in contact with Katy Bourne, the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner, about how best to tackle the growing problem of anti-social behaviour in Arun as well as the threat posed by county lines drug crime.”

Mr Gibb said he is due to meet Chief Inspector Kris Ottery this week ‘to discuss further measures we can take to address the local drugs problem and associated crime’.