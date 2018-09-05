Watch police pursue woman as she drives on wrong side of A264 near Horsham

Police have released shocking dashcam footage of a mum driving the wrong way down the A264, only stopping when an officer 'rammed' her off the road.

Sasha Selby was jailed for dangerous driving last week, after some of the worst driving judge Christine Laing QC had ever seen. Click here to read the original story.

Police have released the video taken by PC Stoner's vehicle. Pictures and video: Sussex Police

She said Selby was ‘clearly under the influence of alcohol’ and said it was fortunate that nobody was killed in the incident on July 1, 2017.

Selby, 39, from Lewisham claimed she did not remember the incident up until the moment police 'rammed' her off the road.

Police have now released the dramatic dashcam video of the incident, taken by PC Mark Stoner of Arundel Roads Policing Unit.

Judge Laing gave her credit for her guilty plea, and further reduced the sentence as much as she could because of Selby’s children.

Sasha Selby was jailed following the incident

Selby was jailed for four months for dangerous driving and two months for failing to provide a sample, to run concurrently.

She was banned from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay the victim surcharge.

As the sentence was read out there were cries of anguish from the public gallery.