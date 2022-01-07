Wanted man could be in Chichester or Bognor Regis

Sacha Dixey who is wanted on recall to prison in Sussex sparking a request for information.

The 44-year-old, also known as Sasha, has links to the Bognor area, but may also be in Chichester or Hampshire.

It is believed he has been using a Facebook alias as Josh Stevens in order to sell cars.

Anyone who sees Dixey, or knows his whereabouts, is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 267 of 09/12/20