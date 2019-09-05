Wanted Chichester man arrested after police helicopter search

A 22-year-old Chichester man was arrested after a search involving a police helicopter yesterday (Wednesday).

According to Sussex Police, officers, supported by a National Police Air Service helicopter, searched for a wanted man in the Icklesham area.

The man was eventually arrested in Selsey at around 8pm, police confirmed.,

A spokesman said: "A 22-year-old man from Chichester remained in custody at 2.50pm on Thursday (September 5) having been arrested on suspicion of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate or family relationship and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place."

