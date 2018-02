A Bognor Regis man wanted for burglary has been arrested in Brighton, police said.

James Beaney was detained by officers after a member of the public spotted him at Brighton Railway Station and called Sussex Police on Tuesday, January 30.

Police said Beaney, 41, has now been charged with burglary at a house in Michel Grove, East Preston on December 30.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on February 23, police added.