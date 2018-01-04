Vet warns over rat poison sandwiches left in Goodwood dog walking spot

A vet is warning pet owners to say vigilant after sandwiches containing rat poison were reportedly found in a popular dog walking spot.

A spokesman for AlphaPet Veterinary Clinics said: “One of our clients has called in with a report of sandwiches laced with rat poison, found in the Trundle area of Goodwood.

“The sandwiches have been removed, but please remain vigilant whilst walking your dogs in this area.

“Although this has not been confirmed by any authority, it is better to be aware.”

Doug Alexander, director of AlphaPet and vet, said: “Most, (not all) rat poisons contain anti coagulants which stop blood from clotting which in turn causes bleeding.

“This isn’t always visible, as it can be internal, but they might for example bleed from their gums.

“An animal would become pale and weak.

“Best advice would be that if poisoning is suspected to get them to a vet ASAP.”

