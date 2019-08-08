Valuables stolen from van in Littlehampton while driver was distracted

A wallet has been stolen from a vehicle in Littlehampton while the owner was distracted, according to Sussex Police.

The personal item was taken from a Ford Transit van parked in West Way, Littlehampton, on Wednesday, July 31, while the owner was unloading rubbish, police said. The thief struck between 2pm and 3pm.

Sussex Police

Inside the wallet was cash, a driving licence and bank cards, which were used to purchase goods in shops locally shortly afterwards, a force spokesman said.

Those with information about the incident can report it online at sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us or by calling 101, quoting serial 1316 of 31/07.

On the Sussex Police website, there is advice for drivers on how to keep their vehicles safe from theft.

This includes always locking a vehicle whenever leaving it, closing the windows and sun roof, and hiding valuables from sight.