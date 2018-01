Police have thanked the public for their help after a missing woman was found yesterday afternoon.

Zoe Mitchell, 30, of no fixed address, went missing on New Year’s Day and police had said they were ‘extremely concerned’.

However she was found safe and well at a friend’s house in Bracklesham Bay, near Selsey yesterday.

Police wish to thank the media and members of the public who shared their concerns for Zoe’s wellbeing.