UPDATE: CCTV released after attempted ‘baton’ robbery in Chichester

Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted armed robery.

Officers were called at 2.15pm to the Co-op supermarket on Spitalfield Lane in Chichester, where an attempted robbery had been reported.

Did you see what happened? Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The shopkeeper was threatened with a baton and now officers are appealing to the public.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “A man came into the shop and threatened a member of staff with a baton and demanded money from the till.

“The member of staff refused and the man ran away towards St Richard’s Hospital.

“The man was described as white, 5ft 10ins, slim and in his early 20s.

“He was wearing a dark grey hooded jumper and black jogging bottoms and white trainers.”

Nobody was hurt during the attempted robbery and nothing was taken.

Witnesses are asked to contact police online quoting serial 657 of 17/06.

Visit www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/report-online to get in touch with the officers investigating the case.

