Two men charged after car crashes into a ditch in Bognor Regis
Two men from Littlehampton have been arrested and charged after a car crashed into a ditch in Hoe Lane, Bognor Regis, police said.
Monday, 11th October 2021, 8:23 am
Updated
Monday, 11th October 2021, 8:26 am
Adrian Turner, 53, and Anthony Kelly, 62, both of Arundel Road, Littlehampton were arrested and charged with drink driving, driving with no insurance and driving with no licence yesterday (October 10).
They were arrested and charged after allegedly driving a Honda Civic into a ditch in Hoe Lane, Bognor Regis on Friday (October 9), a spokesperson said.
Police, fire and ambulance services attended the scene, checking the two men for injuries.
They have now been released on unconditional bail and are due to appear before Worthing Magistrates Court on November 16.