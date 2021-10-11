Two men charged after car crashes into a ditch in Bognor Regis

Adrian Turner, 53, and Anthony Kelly, 62, both of Arundel Road, Littlehampton were arrested and charged with drink driving, driving with no insurance and driving with no licence yesterday (October 10).

They were arrested and charged after allegedly driving a Honda Civic into a ditch in Hoe Lane, Bognor Regis on Friday (October 9), a spokesperson said.

Police, fire and ambulance services attended the scene, checking the two men for injuries.

Sussex Police