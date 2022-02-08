Two men arrested after serious altercation in Bognor Regis

The two men, arrested after an incident on Linden Road on Saturday (February 5) have since been released on conditional bail while police inquiries continue.

The incident involved an altercation between a number of people, some of whom were reportedly in possession of weapons, police said.

Three people were injured, but all are currently receiving medical treatment and none of the injuries were serious or life threatening, a police spokesperson said.

Police attended a serious altercation in Bognor Regis yesterday.

Chief inspector Nick Bowman, of Sussex Police said 'multiple officers', including the police helicopter, were deployed to the scene: "A full investigation into the circumstances is underway and from the information known so far this appears to be an altercation between people who are all known to each other," he said.

"“This is being treated as an isolated incident and we do not consider that there is any risk to the wider community."

He asked anyone who saw what happened or who has access to information which might assist the ongoing investigation, to contact the police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 639 of 05/02.