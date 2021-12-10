Two drivers arrested on suspicion of separate drugs offences in Littlehampton

On Thursday afternoon (December 9), a disqualified driver was arrested on the same stretch of road where he was caught drug-driving last year, according to Sussex Roads Police.

Police said the driver again failed a roadside drug test and was arrested.

"Good spot by the team in Littlehampton," a police spokesperson wrote on Twitter.

"He's under arrest...again."

Police said the driver in question has since been charged and remanded in custody. He was due to appear in court this morning (Friday).

He wasn't the only driver arrested in Littlehampton.

Another motorist failed a roadside test for cocaine and cannabis this morning, Sussex Roads Police said.

Sussex Roads Police officers stopped two suspected drug-drivers in Littlehampton in less than 24 hours.

"A trip to custody beckons," a spokesperson added.