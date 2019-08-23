Two arrested in Bognor after police trace suspected stolen vehicle linked to burglary

Two people who 'decamped and ran' from a suspected stolen vehicle have been arrested in Bognor today (Friday), according to Arun Police.

In what the district police force called 'a good start to the morning', officers brought the pair into custody after identifying a suspected stolen vehicle, linked to a burglary.

Police

Its post on social media read: "A good start to the morning. A suspected stolen vehicle linked to a burglary was identified by officers in Bognor Regis.

"Officers were able to locate two suspects that decamped and ran from the vehicle.

"Two persons currently en route to custody."

