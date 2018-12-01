Two arrested for drug-driving in Sussex on first day of police Christmas crackdown

Two people were arrested for drug-driving in Sussex on the first day of Sussex Police’s Chrismas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers.

The annual campaign, which launched today (December 1), and runs until January 1, aims to crackdown on drivers who drink too much or take drugs before getting behind the wheel.

Two people were arrested for drug-driving in Sussex in the early hours of this morning (December 1)

The two people were arrested in Horsham at just after 2.30am this morning (December 1).

A spokesman for Horsham Police said on Twitter: “Two people arrested for drug driving from different cars at the same incident.

“They will likely be giving blood samples at custody then off to the lab for analysis.

“The result will show who is driving and who needs to start walking.”

People who know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs should call 999.

Alternatively, people in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

