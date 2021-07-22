Two arrested following serious assault in Bognor Regis

Police were called to Chichester Road at 5pm yesterday after the incident. Two suspects had made off in a car, police have said.

A 40-year-old man has been left with serious injuries and remains in hospital following the attack.

Two men, both aged 20 and from Pagham, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. They remain in custody for questioning.

Police cordoned off Chichester Road, in Bognor Regis. Picture by Connor Gormley

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "The assault is being treated as isolated and enquiries continue to establish the circumstances of the incident.