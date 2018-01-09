Tractor theft leaves Hambrook man dismayed

A horse owner has spoken of his dismay at finding his tractor had been stolen from land in Hambrook.

Malcolm Goodger arrived at the field he keeps two horses in at Hambrook Hill to find the gate lock broken and his red Kubota B4200 mini tractor and trailer worth around £2,500 missing.

Malcolm said: “My heart fell to the floor, I had worked so hard to buy this tractor second hand.

“I use it every other day due to my disablement, it is a work horse.”

He said other items had also been taken and the security camera broken.

Malcolm and his daughter found the trailer up the bridle path nearby so he believes thieves pushed it to Broad Road, where the tractor was loaded into a van.

Malcolm contacted police but says he’s angry that no officer visited the site and the force had ‘closed the case due to a lack of evidence’.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “We have engaged with the victim and advised that there are no further lines of enquiry at this time.

“However, should this change, we will consider looking into the matter further.

“Anyone with any information is asked to report it online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101 quoting serial 394 of 03/01.

“Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“As demands on our service increase and we become a smaller organisation, we need to focus on incidents where the risks to the victim are highest and where the greatest harm has been caused.

“Our Investigation and Resolution Centre is providing timely advice and support over the phone, freeing up officers to attend to those most in need.”