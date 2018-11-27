Three arrested in Chichester after woodchipper theft

Police stopped a van towing a stolen woodchipper in Chichester yesterday (Monday), according to a Sussex Police constable.

In a tweet, PC Tom Van Der Wee said officers made three arrests after intercepting a van towing a stolen woodchipper.

He added: "The three occupants were arrested, their van seized and the woodchipper returned to its’ grateful owner."

PC Van Der Wee highlighted the teamwork involved, revealing that it was a joint operation with '@sussexroadscop and colleagues from response in #Chichester'.

