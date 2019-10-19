This man may be responsible for three sexual assaults in Sussex – have you seen him?

Police are hunting for a man which they believe may be responsible for three sexual assaults on women in Sussex.

They have released these CCTV images obtained from near to two of the incidents, hoping that people may recognise him.

Picture: Sussex Police

The first attack took place at 1.35am on Wednesday, July 24, police said. The victim was walking in Ditchling Road, Brighton, when she was approached by a man who tried to engage her in conversation. The man sexually assaulted her before making off.

The suspect was described as a mixed race man, of medium build, in his 30s-40s and he spoke in broken English.

The second attack took place after 6.25pm on Saturday, October 5, police said. The victim was in the Pavilion Gardens area when she was approached by a man, who engaged her in conversation before grabbing her and kissing her on the lips. She pushed him away away and ran off. Police said she was shaken, but unhurt.

The man was described as black, slim, about 6ft, wearing a black track suit possibly with white stripes down the arms.

Picture: Sussex Police

An image published by police shows the suspect walking in Pavilion Buildings right before the attack.

Less than 24 hours later (Sunday, October 6), a women was walking in Marine Parade, Brighton, at 5.30am, when she was approached by a man who first tried to engage her in conversation before attacking her. She resisted and after some moments she managed to struggle free and ran off, police said.

The man was described as of mixed race, tall and in his late 30s, with flat black afro-style hair and wearing square-rimmed glasses.

An image published by police shows the suspect walking away immediately after the attack.

Detective Inspector Duncan Elliott of the Brighton Safeguarding investigations Unit said: “These were very frightening experiences for the women, who have been receiving support and assistance from specialist officers.

“We have issued these two images in the hope someone may recognise or identify the man in either of the images and will be able to assist with the ongoing intensive investigation which began in July.

“If you were in the areas at those times and saw anything of the incidents, even without perhaps realising what was happening at the time, or if you saw any other suspicious activity or can help us identify this man, please contact us.

“We have been carrying out very thorough and detailed enquiries into these attacks including visits to all addresses in nearby, and the victims have also been receiving support from specialist officers, but so far the assailant has not been traced.

“From several similarities in the descriptions in each case, and the circumstances of the attacks, including other information, we believe they may well be linked although that has not been firmly established at present.

“These have been isolated incidents but our investigations are continuing. Our patrolling officers are paying extra attention to the areas involved and anyone with concerns can speak to them at any time.”

People who can help with the investigation are asked to report information online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Downgate.