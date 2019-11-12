Thieves burgle Bognor home overnight

Police stock image

Police have said £280 was stolen in the night-time burglary at an address in Shrubbs Drive and are appealing for information from anyone in the area.

The burglary took place between Wednesday 23 and Thursday 24 October.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Police are seeking witnesses after a night-time burglary at a house in Bognor.

"Overnight between Wednesday 23 and Thursday 24 October, the house in Shrubbs Drive, Bognor, was entered and £280 cash was stolen.

"Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area during that night is asked to contact police either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1275 of 25/10.