These are the 11 Littlehampton streets with the most anti-social behaviour

Here are the instances of anti-social behaviour recorded by Sussex Police in these Littlehampton streets.

The figures below from January 2019 (the most recent available) show 47 total recorded reports of anti-social behaviour. The information has been published on the police.uk website. All pictures: Google Maps. See also: Here’s the average household income and age in these Littlehampton streets

On or near Furzedown, 5 reports of anti-social behaviour

Parking area near Beach Road, 5 reports of anti-social behaviour

On or near Arcade Road, 4 reports of anti-social behaviour

On or near High Street, 3 reports of anti-social behaviour

