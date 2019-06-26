The Bognor Regis streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour in a single month have been revealed by police

The 13 worst streets for anti-social behaviour in Bognor Regis in April 2019 - revealed by police

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of anti-social behaviour in April 2019 – the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 59 anti-social behaviour reports in Bognor Regis. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

There were four reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Upper Bognor Road.

1. Upper Bognor Road

There were four reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Bedford Street.

2. Bedford Street

There were three reports of anti-social behaviour on or near London Road.

3. London Road

There were three reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Sturges Road.

4. Sturges Road

