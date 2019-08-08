Teenage girls grabbed and chased through Bognor by men

Two teenage girls were grabbed and chased by men in Bognor this week, police have said.

The girls were approached by two men who then chased through part of the town centre on Tuesday night (August 6).

Police were then called after one of the girls was grabbed in High Street at about 9.20pm. The girls had ran off and told an adult friend what had happened.

After carrying out a search of the area, police officers found no trace of the men.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "The men are described as mixed race or black, aged about 20 and quite short, one of medium build and one thin. One had short braided hair.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may know who the men are is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1534 of 06/08."