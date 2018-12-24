Sussex stabbing: ‘murder’ victim named

A man ‘stabbed to death’ in Sussex has been named as James ‘Jimmy’ Fitzgerald, police have said.

The 29-year-old from Haywards Heath was stabbed at around 8.20pm on Friday (December 21) in Barn Cottage Lane and died on route to hospital, according to police.

Police are investigating the incident as murder.

His family have paid tribute to him and said they were ‘devastated’.

They said: “Jimmy was full of life and well-loved by the community.

“We accept Jimmy made his mistakes, unfortunately Jimmy and Ricky became lost souls to life after the passing of their mother Judy.

“Their mother was there rock and Jimmy and Ricky have tried to keep themselves at bay. This is terrible news.

“We would like to thank the police and the people that tried to save Jimmy before the medical staff got to him. May Jimbo rest in peace.”

Police said two 28-year-olds and a 23-year-old from Haywards Heath were arrested during Saturday (December 22) on suspicion of murder.

The 28-year-olds remained in custody on Sunday (December 23), police added.

It comes after police confirmed two men, a 51-year-old and a 21-year-old, had been arrested on suspicion of murder earlier on Saturday (December 22).

The 21-year-old and 23-year-old have all been released under investigation. The 51-year-old has been released with no further action.

Detective chief inspector Emma Heater said: “Anyone who witnessed the incident, the events leading up to it or who has any information to assist our enquiry to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Trevally.”

Armed police descend on Haywards Heath road after man stabbed to death