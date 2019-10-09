Sussex Police set for 129 new officers

Frontline police officers in Sussex are set to increase by a further 129 by 2021, the Home Office has announced.

The Sussex allocation of the first phase of an additional 20,000 police officers across the UK has been welcomed by Chief Constable Giles York and Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne.

The additional funding will form part of Sussex Police’s on-going transformation plans to strengthen local policing and meet the challenges of changing demand, a Sussex Police spokesman said.

Giles York added: “Sussex Police is already in a period of growth and today’s announcement will make it one of the largest ever increases to frontline policing in Sussex in a single year.

“This will help us close the increasing demand gap and strengthen our response to tackle those issues that cause the most harm including violent crime and rise in county lines. These additional officers will make a tangible and noticeable difference to our local communities.”

Sussex Police is in the process of recruiting hundreds of additional police officers, detectives, PCSOs and police staff in the next few years, including now an extra 370 police constables, 100 PCSOs and 50 police staff above those replaced through natural turnover.

Katy Bourne said: “At the National Policing Board yesterday, ministers confirmed that funding to recruit the first tranche of 6000 police officers is being allocated to forces and Sussex will be able to recruit 129 over the next 18 months.

“This is on top of the 250 extra police officers that Sussex Police have already started recruiting over the next four years. It is great news and means that Sussex Police numbers will have risen by 379.

“I know that Sussex residents will welcome the prospect of even more police officers that will further strengthen local policing and provide a visible deterrent in our communities.”

