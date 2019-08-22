Sussex Police dog stabbed multiple times, appears on Britain's Got Talent and has new law passed in his honour

A Sussex Police dog that was stabbed multiple times in the head and chest has had a new law passed in his name.

Police dog Finn was stabbed in Hertfordshire in 2016 while protecting his owner, PC Dave Wardell.

Finn

Despite suffering multiple stab wounds to his chest and head, Finn was lucky to make a full recovery and won the nation’s hearts on this year’s Britain’s Got Talent show.

Due to a quirk in the law, only criminal damage charges could be passed against Finn's attacker, but today (August 22), he and PC Wardell were invited to police headquarters to celebrate the passing of Finn's Law.

The new legislation prevents those who cause injury or harm to a service animal from claiming self-defence and is now seen as a criminal offence.

Dave said: “It has been an extremely emotional two or three years since Finn was seriously injured. Finn was kicked and punched throughout his career and nothing ever happened, which I think is wrong.

Finn after his attack

“If we’re going to use these animals, and I believe we should as they are phenomenal at what they do, we need to make sure that we have every available protection to them and this law that has been approved does just that.”

The ceremony saw Chief Constable Giles York present each of the serving Sussex and Surrey dogs with a certificate of recognition and an engraved collar, the latter of which will be given to all retired Surrey and Sussex police dogs.

CC York added: “I think this is a key moment and really poignant in the light of recent weeks in policing. Not only is it us who put ourselves in harm’s way, it is the dogs and horses as well.

“It is an absolute privilege to have Finn and Dave his dog handler here and I am delighted to be the first police force to welcome the pair at a recognition ceremony.

Finn with PC Wardell and Simon Cowell

“The work that has been put in to quite literally change the law allows our working dogs to be recognised in a completely different way.”

High Sheriff of East Sussex Violet Hancock said: “I am incredibly pleased to be here today for this event. I was at Sussex Police headquarters the very day the law was passed and the Chief Constable mentioned how an award ceremony should be held.

“I couldn’t believe there wasn’t a law before and well done to everyone who played a part in getting this law passed.”