Sussex PCC's monthly Vlog: A volunteer role like no other

On the 22nd July, at PCC Katy Bourne’s office in Lewes, interviews will be held for a volunteer role which will see residents of Sussex entering Police custody cells and checking on those detained.

This role is known as an Independent Custody Visitor (ICV) and if you were to volunteer, you would become part of a scheme which is leading national best practice in this field.

But what is an ICV? Firstly, you must have an interest in the welfare and human rights of people; that is the number one priority. You will be required to visit detainees in police custody to check that they are being treated with dignity and respect. The role is extremely interesting and you would be helping the local community to feel reassured that there’s independent oversight of any person being detained within Sussex.

Mrs Bourne comments: “The role of an ICV is becoming more important, with volunteers in the frontline holding the police to account. Providing oversight of what is happening behind closed doors to people when they are at their most vulnerable is crucial to maintaining public confidence in the police and their processes.”

The scheme has a diverse make up of over 35 fantastic volunteers. If you are interested in joining them then please contact ICV Scheme Manager Sarah Friend directly at sarah.friend@sussex-pcc.gov.uk