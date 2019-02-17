Sussex murder: Man hands himself in to police

A man has handed himself in to police after a fatal stabbing in Sussex last night.

Abdul Deghayes, 22, the brother of two Brighton boys killed while fighting in Syria, died after being stabbed in the city last night (February 16).

Forensics at the scene in Brighton today

He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where he sadly died from his injuries.

Police have now confirmed they have arrested a 26-year-old man from Brighton, who handed himself in at Brighton Police Station this afternoon (February 17).

The man is believed to have been present at the incident, but detectives are still looking to trace other people who may have been involved.

Friends leaving flowers at the scene today

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “The murder enquiry is being led by detectives from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team who are considering where Abdul sustained the fatal stab wounds.

"It is believed that this may have occurred in Wellington Road and crime scene investigators and a search team have been conducting extensive examinations of the area.

"House-to-house enquiries are being undertaken by local Brighton and Hove police teams.

“We have made one arrest, but we are seeking to trace others who we think may have been involved. If you can help us and have not already spoken to our officers, please report online or call 101 quoting Operation Login. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Our thoughts are with Abdul’s family and friends at this tragic time and we have specialist family liaison officers supporting them.”

