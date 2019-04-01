Sussex man banned from ‘touching vehicles’

A man has been banned from touching unattended vehicles after carrying out a string of thefts from vehicles in Sussex.

Police said Darion Bates, 51, of no fixed address, was given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after being convicted of carrying out a large number of incidents in the north Horsham area over the last year.

Officers said as well as being banned from touching any unattended vehicles or entering driveways and residential properties without the owners permission he has also been banned from entering a number of streets for five years.

The order, imposed by Crawley Magistrates’ Court, states Bates can not enter Beech Road, Elgar Way, Walton Drive, Lambs Farm Road, Fency Close, Briton Close, Beaver Closer, Lockwood Close, Earls Meadow, Cookes Mead Rusper, Forest Close and Greenfields Road.

PC Adam Ferries, of the Horsham Prevention Team, said: “We are aware of the impact Bates has been having on the local community and we hope this order will send out a clear message that we are listening to issues and robustly responding.

“Bates has recently been convicted of a number of incidents of vehicle interference and theft and this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.

“For this order to be successful we need to rely on the ears and eyes of our community. If you see Bates in an area he is prevented from being in please get in contact with us. No one knows your neighbours and community better than you do so let us work together and ensure this behaviour is not tolerated.”

Anyone who sees Bates in a restricted road or engaging in a crime is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101 quoting 4719001402.