‘Suspicious’ behaviour leads to arrests after burglary in Bognor Regis

Two women and one man were arrested after a burglary in Bognor yesterday (Thursday, May 16), Sussex Police has revealed.

Police said officers received a report of a burglary in Rose Green Road at 11.26am, before another call was received from a member of the public ‘reporting that a group of people were acting suspiciously in Pagham’.

Police

A post on social media by Arun Police said the suspects were found ‘enjoying the sun at Pagham Lagoon’.

A Sussex Police spokesman added: “Police attended and arrested a man and two women.

“A 21-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of burglary dwelling with intent to steal and theft from a shop.

“An 18-year-old woman from Durrington was arrested on suspicion of burglary dwelling and theft and theft from the person of another and a 36-year-old woman from Durrington was arrested on suspicion of burglary dwelling with intent to steal.”