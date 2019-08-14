'Surge' in youths on roofs sparks warning across Bognor and Littlehampton

A 'surge' in youths climbing onto roofs has sparked a warning about the 'potentially fatal' consequences of roof-climbing.

The anti-social behaviour team at Arun District Council have issued a warning to young people and their parents about the dangers of climbing roofs.

The warning follows what the district council has called a 'surge' in youths climbing onto shop roofs in Bognor Regis, Littlehampton and Rustington.

A spokesman for Arun District Council said on Twitter: "We would urge parents to discuss with their children the potentially fatal consequences of climbing building roofs. Please report to @sussex_police via 999.

"Non-emergency incidents can be reported on 101, online sussex.police.uk, or to our ASB team: 0808 141 2400."

Last month, police preemptively warned residents of a 'roof run' in Bognor Regis.