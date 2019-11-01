Six vehicles damaged in suspected arson attacks in Bognor

As many as six vehicles have been damaged in a spate of suspected arsons in Bognor Regis yesterday (Thursday October 31).

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Police are appealing for witnesses following a spate of car fires in the vicinity of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, in the early hours of Thursday 31 October.

"Emergency services received numerous calls from members of the public reporting that approximately five or six vehicles were ablaze in the area, and the incidents are being treated as arson.

"Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 120 of 31/10."