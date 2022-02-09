Sidlesham school bus crash: Police search for four drivers

Police are appealing for witnesses after a school bus crashed into a ditch this week.

By Joe Stack
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 3:11 pm
Updated Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 3:12 pm

A number of school children and the bus driver escaped with minor injuries following the collision which happened at about 8.20am in Highleigh Road on Monday (February 7).

Police are now appealing for witnesses and any relevant dashcam footage following the incident.

Officers from Sussex Roads Policing Unit are investigating and have appealed for anyone with information about what happened to come forward.

In particular they wish to trace the drivers of four vehicles in the immediate area, and other motorists who may have seen these vehicles.

The vehicles were a blue Volkswagen, possibly a Passat, a light-coloured Ford Transit van, a white mid-sized SUV and a light-coloured larger SUV.

Anyone with relevant dashcam footage or CCTV footage in the area is asked to contact Sussex Police by emailing: [email protected] or call 101 and quote serial 213 of 07/02.

