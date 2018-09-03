Seventeen firearms stolen from Bosham property

Two vehicles, 17 firearms, jewellery and tools have been stolen from a property in Bosham, police have said.

Sussex Police issued an appeal for information today (September 3) to the break-in at a property in the village between 9.30pm on Wednesday, August 15 and 1.30am on Thursday, August 16, while the homeowners were away.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “A significant amount of property was stolen, including approximately 17 firearms, jewellery, tools and two vehicles – a BMW and a Ford Transit flatbed van.

“The BMW has since been recovered but the Transit remains outstanding – the cab is white and the flatbed is black.

“Detectives believe at least four suspects were involved in the burglary, but others may have knowledge of the current location of the firearms.”

To report information, go to www.sussex.police.uk, or call 101, quoting serial 355 of 16/08.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org