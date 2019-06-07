Second Bognor woman arrested following spate of thefts from vehicles

Police have arrested two women in connection with a number of thefts from vehicles in Bognor Regis in the early hours of Sunday (June 2).

A woman was seen trying a number of car door handles in the Nyetimber Crescent area. It is believed she gained access to a vehicle and stole a number of items, some of which have since been recovered.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday afternoon (June 6) on suspicion of theft from a vehicle and remains in custody at this stage.

A 27-year-old woman from Bognor Regis, arrested on Tuesday (June 4) on suspicion of theft from a vehicle, has since been released without charge.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have information about this, or any similar incidents.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1163 of 02/06.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.