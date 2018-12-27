Rustington machete attack: police name man charged with attempted murder

A man from Rustington has been charged with attempted murder after a machete attack which left another man seriously injured.

Armed police shot Finlay Finlayson with a rubber bullet during the incident, which took place in Lawrence Avenue, Rustington, on Christmas Eve. Click here to read the original article.

According to police, a 46-year-old man was seriously injured and taken to hospital and Mr Finlayson was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Since then, the 53-year-old from Lawrence Avenue, Rustington, has been charged with attempted murder and two counts of possession of a knife, police said.

He was remanded to appear at Crawley Magistrates' Court today, a spokesman added.

A neighbour, who did not want to be identified out of fear of persecution, said they felt 'shocked to know something so dangerous was happening right on their doorstep'.

According to them, armed police arrived in the early afternoon and were still at the scene until around 7.30pm. There was a smaller police presence overnight and into Christmas Day, they said.