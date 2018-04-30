Rural crime survey to assess whether incidents are under-reported

Residents are being encouraged to have their say in this year’s National Rural Crime Survey amid concerns crime in rural areas is still under-reported.

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “Three years ago, one in four people who responded to the survey nationally said they didn’t report the last crime they’d been a victim of because they didn’t see the point.

“This is an uncomfortable thing to hear, and for all those involved in protecting rural areas, so it’s important we ask these questions again and find out whether people are more willing to report crime and if they feel safer.

“It’s vital that the voice of rural communities is heard by those who can make a difference – from the police to government.

“I urge residents to take part in the survey and help us build a clear picture of crime and anti-social behaviour in rural Sussex and to understand the impact it has where you live or work.”

The survey is online at www.nationalruralcrimenetwork.net and is open for submissions until June 10.