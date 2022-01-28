Violent crime has risen in Arun over the last year, despite an overall drop in recorded offences.

Sussex Police recorded 3,939 incidents of violent crime in Arun in the 12 months to September, according to the Office for National Statistics.

That was an increase of four per cent compared to the previous year.

At 24.4 crimes per 1,000 people, that was lower than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 32.3.

Rise in violent crime in Arun

One of the main factors behind the increase in Arun was the rise in stalking and harassment, which rose by 10 per cent, from 1,039 incidents to 1,147.

Offences of violence with injury increased by one per cent and violence without injury by three per cent, reaching 1,212 and 1,575 respectively.

There was one homicide – a category which includes murders and manslaughters.

This was the same number as the previous 12 months.

The total number of offences in Arun fell by one per cent, with police recording 10,495 crimes over the course of the year.

This puts the overall crime rate at 65.1 per 1,000 people, compared to a national average of 82.4.

Other crimes recorded in Arun included:

376 sexual offences, a decrease of three per cent

2,962 theft offences, down 10 per cent

1,238 incidents of criminal damage and arson, down one per cent

365 drug offences, down five per cent

120 possession of weapons such as firearms or knives, down 23 per cent

1,196 public order offences, up 16 per cent

Around 63,100 rapes were recorded in the year to September, according to the Office for National Statistics, up 13 per cent from the previous period (56,100).

This was the highest recorded annual figure to date and included 17,400 offences between July and September – the highest quarterly figure.

The ONS said the latest figures may reflect several factors, including the “impact of high-profile incidents, media coverage and campaigns on people’s willingness to report incidents to the police, as well as a potential increase in the number of victims”, and it urged caution when interpreting the data.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Nobody should have to experience the horror of rape and other sexual crimes.

“It’s encouraging that more victims of sexual violence are coming forward, and we’ve been clear that police must raise the bar in handling such cases so victims know that they will be taken seriously and criminals responsible are put behind bars."